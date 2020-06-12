Patricia “Pat” Braxton, age 69, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was retired from Philips Electronics and was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years: Thomas Braxton; 2 sons and daughter-in-law: Brad and Jamie Braxton of Greeneville and Eric Braxton of Ringgold, Georgia; one daughter: Coven Braxton of Greeneville; grandchildren: Sybil Braxton, Damian Fetters, Gavin Braxton, Jasiman Lillie, Gunner Braxton, Ashley Freshour and Ryker Braxton.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Anna Mae Wills.
The family will receive friends on Sunday at First Church of the Nazerene from 2-3 p.m.
A Celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at First Church of the Nazarene, 201 Unaka Street, Greeneville, with Rev. Stephen Rutherford officiating.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com