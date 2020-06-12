Braxton pic (2).jpg

PATRICIA 'PAT' BRAXTON

Patricia “Pat” Braxton, age 69, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Greeneville Community Hospital East.

She was retired from Philips Electronics and was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years: Thomas Braxton; 2 sons and daughter-in-law: Brad and Jamie Braxton of Greeneville and Eric Braxton of Ringgold, Georgia; one daughter: Coven Braxton of Greeneville; grandchildren: Sybil Braxton, Damian Fetters, Gavin Braxton, Jasiman Lillie, Gunner Braxton, Ashley Freshour and Ryker Braxton.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Anna Mae Wills.

The family will receive friends on Sunday at First Church of the Nazerene from 2-3 p.m.

A Celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at First Church of the Nazarene, 201 Unaka Street, Greeneville, with Rev. Stephen Rutherford officiating.

Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com

