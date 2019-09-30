Patricia “Pat” Mitchell Ricker, 85, of Gap Creek Road, passed away peacefully Friday at her home.
She was a member of Trinity Methodist Church.
She was born the last child of 14 to the late Guy and Bessie Mitchell.
She was a former employee of Philips Magnavox and later retired from Greeneville City Schools, where she enjoyed cooking and baking for the teachers and students. She will be remembered by all for her cinnamon rolls. She possessed a deep passion for baking and everyone who knew her knew the love she put into everything she baked for her family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law: Vera Ann and Eldon Myers; a very special grandson: Ethan Myers and Emily Crittenden; a grandson: Brian Ricker; and special friends: Sharon Susong, Michelle Freeman, Tommy Armitage, Carolyn Beach, Charlene and Jimmy Jones, Angie Hayes, Amy Collins, and Doug and Colleen Bowman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Clyde C. Ricker; a son: Clyde “Ricky” Ricker; four sisters: Vera Collins, Louise Mincy, Juanita Taylor and Jeanette Hixson; and nine brothers: Earl, Ralph, Clyde, Guy Jr., Homer, Woodrow, Raymond, Paul and Henry Mitchell.
The Ricker family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Richard Long and the Rev. Roger Cutshall will officiate.
Everyone is asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home by 3 p.m. Wednesday to go in procession for the 4 p.m. burial at Willoughby Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Ethan Myers, Eldon Myers, Jake Ottinger, Doug Bowman, Wil Knight and Tyler Ricker.
The family expressed a special thank you to Dr. Patel and his staff at Tennessee Cancer Specialists and Dr. Joseph Scott.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Greeneville Greene County History Museum, 101 W. McKee St., Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be sent to the Ricker family at www.doughty-stevens.com.