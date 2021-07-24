Patricia (Patsy) Roberts Ripley passed away Friday in Marietta, Georgia.
Patricia was born June 30, 1938, in the Horse Creek community of Greene County, Tennessee, to James and Esther King Roberts.
Patricia graduated from Doak High School and worked in the cash offices of Anderson’s Grocery as well as Service Merchandise. She also served as a Teacher’s Aide in both Vinton, Virginia, and Marietta.
She was a loving wife, devoted to her husband, supportive of everything he did. They were a team when it came to showing others the love of Christ in so many practical ways. Kyle out front (he never met a stranger) and Patricia behind the scenes using her gifts of encouragement and hospitality in a Christ like way.
Patricia was blessed by a large and loving family. She is survived by her four children: Melinda (Howard) Hurd, Jill (Dan) Mathis, Mike (Janice) Ripley and Jason (Trisha) Ripley; nine well-loved grandchildren; seven beautiful great-grandchildren; her sister and brother-in-law: Colena and Billy Squibb of Texas; and a brother-in-law: the Rev. John Ripley of Knoxville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years: Kyle Ripley; and her sister: Carolyn Roberts Roper.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1601 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407.
Funeral Service will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Stone Dam United Methodist Church with Michael Vaughn officiating.
Interment will be in Stone Dam Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.