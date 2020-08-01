Patricia “Patti” Ella Putt Hinkle, 60, of Limestone, passed away peacefully at her home the Wednesday morning after battling a decade long illness.
She was a devoted and loving wife and mother, who always placed her family first.
Patti worked as a nurse for 30 years, and prided herself for her compassionate care of others.
Patti is survived by her loving husband of 44 years: Carlis Hinkle; two daughters: Andrea Morelock of Limestone and Allison Nunley of Chuckey; six grandchildren: Dustin Eatmon, Ella Matthews, Kaleb, Tyer, Joselynn and Spencer Nunley; siblings: Danny Putt of Bull Head City, Arizona, and Mary Remenschneider (Dave) of Leo, Indiana; her mother-in-law: Shirley Robison; her father-in-law: Ronald Redding; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and her loving canine companion: Simon.
She was preceded in death by her parents: William V. and Jane E. Putt; a brother: Billy Putt; and a sister: Norma Kellog.
A memorial service will be Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Philadelphia Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 777 Snapp Bridge Road, Limestone. The service will be officiated by Rev. Ronnie Duncan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.