CHURCH HILL — Patricia “Patty” L. Davis, 66 of Surgoinsville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by J.R. Amis; her mother: Ruby Martin Rose; and her father: Roy L. Bruner Sr.
Patty was raised in Greeneville and was a graduate of South Green High School. She spent the majority of her life in Hawkins County.
She was an employee of Hardee’s for more than twenty years.
Anyone that had been in Hardee’s at night knew her kind and friendly smile of Miss Patty.
Survivors include one son: Dewey L. Davis Jr.; four brothers: Roy Bruner Jr. and his wife, Sandy, David Bruner and his wife, Sandy, Donnie Rose and his wife, Lynne, and Mark Rose; three sisters: Kathy Johnson, Brenda Murabito, and Robin Bland and her husband, Mason; one granddaughter: Taylor LeAnn Davis; one great-granddaughter: Isabell Tate; and several nieces and nephews, and special friends.
The family of Patricia “Patty” L. Davis will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Carter-Trent Chapel with Brian Burchfield officiating
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Patty’s name to Carter-Trent funeral home.
