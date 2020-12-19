Patricia Ricker, of Greeneville, formerly of Mosheim, passed away Thursday at home.
Patricia was born in LeMars, Iowa, in 1951 to Emerald and Allena Johnson, the third of five children.
She leaves behind her three children: Lisa (Tracy) Marshall, Tonya (Paul) Gibson and Hollis (Sandra) Gifford; four grandchildren whom, she loved endlessly: Megan (Joey) Knight, Patrick Stell, Hannah Marshall and Owen Marshall. She was also a very proud great-grandmother to Madelyn Noel Knight. She also leaves behind her brothers: Ronnie (Pat) Johnson and John (Judie) Johnson; her big sister: Marlis (Larry) Rodesch whom she loved very much; as well as several nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her youngest brother: Roger Johnson; her father: Emerald Johnson; and her mother: Allena Johnson.
Patricia was an animal lover, leaving behind two cats who brought her so much comfort and joy, Bella and Pancake, and Scooter, her dog.
Her family expressed a thanks to the staff of Caris Healthcare, especially her nurses, Jessica, Zonya and Justine, for the exceptional care Patricia received and all of her Greeneville neighbors and friends for their constant concern.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Chaplain Nate Varnier officiating.
Interment will be in Harris Memorial Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.