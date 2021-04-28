Patricia Sturm White, 68, of Del Rio, died Monday at University of Tennessee Medical Center.
She was dearly loved by family and friends and all animals she encountered
Trish retired from Plus Mark after 35 years.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years: Verlan White; three stepchildren: Pamela White, Mickey White and Shawn White; four brothers: Michael and Gina Sturm of Georgia, Gary Sturm, Rickey and Bethany Sturm, and Bryan and Melinda Sturm; one sister: Evelyn Wills; several nieces and nephews; and her special pup: Smoke.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bud” and Edith Ruth Sturm.
Graveside services will be Friday at 2 p.m. in River Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Melinda Sturm will be officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home by 1 p.m. to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be her family and friends.