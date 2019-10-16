Patrick Gray, 74, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Patrick was a member of Susong Memorial Church.
He retired from Philips/Magnavox after 30 years of service.
He is survived by his daughter: Amy Manring; his son: Dwayne Gray; his daughter-in-law: Laurie Gray; a grandson: Brandon Gray and his wife, Elizabeth Gray; brothers: Ed Gray, of Illinois, and Bill and Barb Gray, of Florida; a sister: Margie Whitaker, of Greeneville; a sister-in-law: Carol Gray, of Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Patricia Gray; his mother: Mary Gray Wolfe; his father: George Gray; his stepfather: Ollie Wolfe; brothers: George Gray, Joe Gray and Richard Gray; and sisters: Mary Gray, Louise O’Conner-Garrett, Rosemary Buhoise and Theresa Schuldt.
Family and friends are asked to meet Thursday at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel, to go in procession to the 3 p.m. graveside service at Cedar Grove Cemetery. The Rev. Dwayne Gray and the Rev. Clay Wilkerson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Whitaker, Marc Osterberg, Brandon Gray, Keith Cohen, Jordan Ball and John Ball.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.