JONESBOROUGH — Patrick L. Grooms, 47, went home to be with the Lord.
He was born May 6, 1973.
He is survived by one daughter: Addison L. Grooms, she was the light of his life; his mother: Linda J. Grooms; a brother: James (Nikki) Grooms; two nieces: Madison Grooms and Makinzi Grooms; a great-niece: Allea Rosser; aunts: Beatrice Greer (Greg) Wilson and Kathy Greer of Pennsylvania; uncles: John (Linda) Greer of Pennsylvania and Edward (JoAnn) Greer of California; a special best friend: Ricky Wampler; several cousins; and a multitude of good friends.
He was preceded in death by his father: James T. Grooms; his grandparents: Gertrude and James Grooms, and Beatrice and John Greer; an aunt: Clare Grooms and Daniel Grooms; and a cousin: Danie; Grooms Jr..
Because of Covid-19 there will be no service. We will have a celebration of life service at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com.
