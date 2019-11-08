BIG STONE GAP, VA — Patsy Ann Mutter, 78, wife of the Rev. Ronnie Mutter, has gone to Glory Wednesday at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sunday at Heritage Church of God, 775 Wood Ave., E. in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. A lunch will follow in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the: Heritage Church of God Building Fund, 775 Wood Ave., E., Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219.
Condolences may be sent to www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Patsy Mutter’s family.