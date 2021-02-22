Patsy Baxley, 83, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville.
She retired from the Greeneville City Schools Food Service.
She attended United Baptist Church as long as her health permitted.
Patsy’s family stated she was a wonderful Christian lady that loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. Her greatest enjoyment was cooking big meals for her family to come together and enjoy.
Patsy is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Randy and Karen Baxley; two daughters and sons-in-law: Debbie and Jackie Bullard of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Jeannie and Lyle Cutshaw; grandchildren: Kelley (Eric) Richardson, Brad (Madison) Bullard, Josh (Ashley) Cutshaw, Matt Cutshaw and Micah Baxley; great-grandchildren: Shay Richardson, Carson Richardson, Kruze Cutshaw, Kix Cutshaw and Beckett Bullard; three special friends: Mildred Allen, Heather Gause and Michelle Cooley; and several nieces and nephews that were dear to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Norman Baxley; her parents: Otis and Hassie Bowman Barham; brothers: James “Peewee” Barham and Jackie Barham; and a grandson: Jackie Grey Bullard III.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Nick Bailey and her grandson, the Rev. Josh Cutshaw, officiating.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brad Bullard, Micah Baxley, Billy Barham, Jackie Barham II, Josh Cutshaw, Matt Cutshaw, Carson Richardson and Rocky Baxley.
The family expressed a special thanks to her caregivers at Signature HealthCARE and Caris Health Care.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.