Patsy Boles Bales passed away in Kingsport Thursday.
Born in Greene County, she grew up in the Glenwood community and graduated from Greeneville High School.
Settling in Kingsport, she was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Bales was a retiree of Tennessee Eastman Division of Eastman Kodak, where she worked for 27 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wallace T. “Dude” Bales.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Barry and Aliceson Bales of Mosheim; a stepdaughter: Teresa Bales; and a stepson: Anthony Bales, both of Knoxville; and a grandson: Marshall Bales of Mosheim.
At her request, there will be no formal funeral service.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.