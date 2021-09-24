Patsy Cook, 78, passed away Wednesday in North Carolina.
Patsy previously lived in Mosheim before moving to North Carolina to be with her daughter.
She retired from Magnavox.
Her joy in life was her daughter and grandson.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents: Rosco and Mary Melton; and one brother: Clyde Melton.
Survivors include her daughter: Barbara Cook (Hal Sisk); a grandson: Wesley Shane Cook; a sister: Betty H. Hensley; and several great-grandchildren.
There will be no formal services.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.