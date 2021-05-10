KINGSPORT – Surrounded by family on a sunny spring afternoon, Patsy Jane Horner, 85, peacefully passed away at her home.
For 65 years, Patsy was a homemaker, enjoying raising three children with her husband, Lyle. She was of the Methodist faith.
She is now reunited with the love of her life of 54 years, Ernest Lyle Horner, who went before her on March 17, 2011.
With a passion for bowling, Patsy made many friends during her years participating at the former Bowl-Mor bowling alley, winning many tournaments, as well as once being the Kingsport City Bowling Champion.
She was also a proud member of the Eagles Auxiliary 3141, serving as an officer for many years. She was especially proud of the community involvement and charities that this organization supported.
The family said, “Mom had a love and compassion for all people, and enjoyed taking the servant’s role in always caring for others.”
Left to remember Patsy with fond stories of love and laughter are her three children: Mike (Julie) Horner, Donna (Andy) Light, and Phil (Melissa) Horner; grandchildren: Kris (Holly) Wilson, Josh (Heather) Horner, Kari (Travis) Durnin, Alex Horner and Sarah Beth Horner; great-grandchildren: Emma, Cole and Maddie Wilson, Gage Durnin, Maggie Horner and Luke Lett; her sister: Nancy Worley; mother of Josh and Kari: Donna Francisco Horner; many nieces and nephews; and of course her four-legged companion: Annie.
Services for Patsy will be Monday at 2 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home with the Rev. Rebecca Prenshaw, niece of Patsy, officiating.
Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Horner family.
May mom rest in peace, and rise in Glory.