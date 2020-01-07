Patsy Jean Harmon, 75, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday after a brief illness.
She retired from Greeneville High School.
Survivors include her husband: Ardell Harmon; one son and daughter-in-law: Benjamin “Benjy” Ryans and Jaime Parman-Ryans; a daughter: Anntionette Wiggins; and grandchildren: Michael and Aedaja of Washington D.C.; a brother and sister-in-law: Daniel and Janice Kyte; a niece and nephew: Beth and Jim Kyte; several special in-laws and cousins; and many many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, L.C. and Virginia Kyte.
Per her request, there will be no formal visitation.
A memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.