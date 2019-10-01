KINGSPORT — Patsy L. Hammock, 85, of Kingsport, died Saturday at her home.
Born in 1934 in Greeneville, Patsy was a graduate of Greeneville High School and the Greeneville School of Commerce. She moved to Kingsport to work at Tennessee Eastman Company, where she met her husband, Thomas Hammock.
She was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Hammock was a member of the Kingsport Junior League, the Ridgefield’s Garden Club, Ridgefield’s Country Club and the First Wednesday Bridge Club.
Patsy was a talented bridge player, and she loved to cook, play tennis and enjoyed arranging flowers. She was a many time blue ribbon winner at the Ridgefield’s Garden Club flower show tea and taught bridge lessons. She also worked for the local chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society for several years.
Patsy was preceded in death by her husband: Thomas V. Hammock; her parents: Scott E. Leonard Sr. and Sadie Leonard; sisters: Ruth Roberts and Peggy Moore; brothers: Scott Leonard Jr., Ray Leonard and Harry Leonard; and a granddaughter: Kaylor Lindsey Reid.
She is survived by three children: Peggy Reid and her husband, Roger, of Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy Phlegar and her husband, Sam, of Charleston, South Carolina, and Thomas Hammock Jr. and his wife, Lumie, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and her eight grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at First Broad Street United Methodist Church. The service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the church with Dr. Wm. Randall Frye and the Rev. Jack Weikel officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport, is serving the Hammock family.
