Patsy Love Stills, 80, of Stills Road, Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a retired employee of General Electric.
Mrs. Stills was a member of Susong Memorial Church.
She was known to many as “Mamaw Pat” whom she dearly, and loved being involved in their many activities.
She is survived by her husband of 40-years: Hal D. Stills; one son and daughter-in-law: Donnie and Delores Bell; one daughter Janey Bell Leake; four grandchildren: Sabrina and Hunter Reed of Mississippi; Sarah and Bryan Bowers, Dylan Leake, and Susan and Daniel Conner, all of Greeneville; three great-grandchildren: Alex Leake, Liam Conner and Delaney Reed; and two nieces, two nephews and several cousins.
She was a daughter of the late J. Will Love and Neta Reed Love. She was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law: Nancy and Billy Hawk.
The family will receive friends from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Clay Wilkerson officiating.
Graveside services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 9:15 a.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Vernon Jennings, Wayne Johnson, Lyman Seaton, Curtis Myers, Byrd Malone and Buzz Collins.
The family expressed a special thank you to the nurses and staff on third west at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
