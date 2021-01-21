Patsy Sue “Pat” Cogdill, 66, of Baileyton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday.
She was a member of Limestone Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years: Dwight Cogdill; one daughter and son-in-law: Donna and Terry Gardner; one grandson: Brent Gardner; one sister and brother-in-law: Vickie and Robert Sharp; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Rex and Kathy Garber, and Michael and Betty Garber; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Jeanette Garber.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Tim Roach will be officiating.
Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery at Baileyton.
Pallbearers will be Terry Gardner, Brent Gardner, Robby Sharp, Edwin Sharp, Sammy Garber and William Manis.