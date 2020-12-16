Patsy Sue Swift, 67, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a nurse of 48 years.
She leaves behind a son: Robert Hankins; a daughter and son-in-law: Christy and Randy Malone; a sister and brother-in-law: Brenda and Robert Weems; grandchildren: Sarah Shelton, Marissa Hankins, and Jacob Hankins and his wife, Casandra; great-grandchildren: Landon Shelton, and Ace and Theodore Hankins; a nephew: Jonathon Weems; extended family; and her Laughlin Hospital/ Ballad Health family.
There will be no formal services.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service are in charge of the arrangements.