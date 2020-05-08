Patti Pitt Starnes (Died: May 7, 2020) May 8, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Patti Pitt Starnes of the Jearoldstown Community passed away Thursday evening at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Native Fights Virus On New York Frontlines Child Dies In Camper Fire, Second Child Injured Steven Michael Waits (Died: May 3, 2020) Pennie Waddell Knight (Died: May 1, 2020) Jimmy Michael 'Hoghead' Gosnell (Died: April 28, 2020) Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.