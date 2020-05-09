Patti Pitt Starnes, 64, of Jearoldstown, passed away peacefully with her family and friends by her side after an extended battle with liver disease.
She was a born Dec. 7, 1955, to Clarence and M. Frances Pitt in Jearoldstown. Patti graduated from North Greene High School, a member of the class of 1973 and received her Certified Nursing Assistant certification.
Patti retired from the Greene County School System, where she worked in the cafeteria at West Pines Elementary School.
She was a member of Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Greene Shed.
Patti will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmom and sister. She enjoyed gardening, outdoors and her grandchildren. She touched the hearts of many and was a true blessing to all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years: Johnny Starnes; three children: Jonathan Coulston and Felicia Landers, Jennifer and Todd King, and Logan Starnes; three grandchildren: Luke and Ava King, and Lane Starnes; three sisters: Vickie Mullins, Tammy Jo Dunn and Cindy Dunn; and her special friend: Dee Dee.
Mrs. Starnes was preceded in death by her parents: Clarence and Frances Pitt; her grandparents: John and Lena Bell Pitt, and Emmitt and Selma Cutshaw; a brother: Allen “Budgie” Pitt; and an infant brother: Freddie Pitt.
The family will receive friends from 2-7 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. Pastor Wade McAmis will officiate.
Friends and family are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Monday to go in procession to Bethesda CPC Cemetery for the 2 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Randy Weems, Dustin Weems, Tanner Collins, Les “Weasel” Weems, Angie Weems, Chase Murray, Cindy Collins and Freddie Pitt.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of Bethesda C.P. Church.
The family expressed a special thanks to Kathy Duncan of Amedysis Hospice, Dr. Craig Matherine and his staff, and Dr. Perry and the Vanderbilt Liver Transplant staff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bethesda C.P. Church Cemetery Fund; 825 Earl Baxter Road; Chuckey, TN 37641.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.