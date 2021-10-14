Paul Alton Brooks, 95, passed away Monday at his home surrounded by his family.
He retired from Magnavox.
Paul was born May 3, 1926, and was a great loving influence on all who encountered him. He was a devout Christian, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was a Veteran of the Korean War with two Bronze Stars. He was a man who loved camping, music and whittling.
Paul is survived by children: Doug (Jenny) Brooks, Paula Waddell, Donna Felton (Larry Gilland) and Dave Brooks (Joyce Honeycutt); grandchildren: Penny Grubb, Andy Brooks, Melanie Daniel, Erin Thomas, Brandy Laws, Brooks Roberts, Teresa Smith and Tiffani Self; brothers-in-law and their wives: Bill Oody, Jack and Mary Oody and Harley, and Helen Oody; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was a son of Will and Ida Brooks and was preceded in death by his wife: Francis Lucille Brooks; a daughter: Brenda (Marty) Myers; grandsons: Travis Holt and Mike Wallace; sons-in-laws: Randy Waddell and Rick Felton; brothers: Horace Brooks, Charlie Brooks and Carl Brooks; sisters: Lenoir Everrett and Mary Bell Campbell; and a brother-in-law James Oody.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Doyle Pruitt officiating.
Interment will be Monday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tony Oody, Brooks Roberts, Bill Lunsford, William Greene, Dave Brooks and Jon Cobble.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Gross and all of Dave’s band members and staff past and present.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.