Paul “Andy” Haney, 32, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday.
Survivors include his children: Anthony, Elisa, Aalyna, and the twins; his mother: Karen Marshall; one brother: Mark; a sister and brother-in-law: Crystal and Kevin; and favorite nieces and nephews: Johnathan, Haley, Tyler, Kaitlyn and Madison.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Haney.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at noon in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.