Paul Daniel Swatzell, 44, of the Flag Branch community, passed away Monday at his home.
He is survived by his father: J.D. and Ida Swatzell; a brother: Adam Swatzell and Adam’s life partner, Jesse Davis; an uncle: Ralph Bishop; several cousins; including special cousins; Doris Allen, Pam Scott and Stacy Tyree; and a special friend: Kailyn Solomon.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother: Brenda Swatzell; and his grandparents: Boner and Gerotha Swatzell, and W.C. and Casey Bishop.
The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
He will be laid to rest privately at Flag Branch Church of God Cemetery, beside his late mother.
To help defray funeral expenses, donations may be made to the funeral home.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.