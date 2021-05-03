Paul Don Scott, 74, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at his home.
He retired from Sears and was owner/operator of Don Scott Repair.
Survivors include his wife: Priscilla Scott; a son and daughter-in-law: Sam and Ashley Scott; grandchildren: Lyza and Logan Scott; a stepdaughter: Sandy Jennings and Michael Hill; a stepson: Jeff Sauceman; stepgrandchildren: Ryan Sauceman, Jonathon Jennings and Nabriska Shelton; sisters: Carolyn Mosier and Barbara Scott; sisters-in-law: Mary Lee Riddle, Wilma Jean Shetley and Betty L. Hensley; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Paul Scott and Rosalyn Lowe; one brother and sister-in-law: Jimmy and Pearletta Scott; a sister-in-law: Ada Ruth Crum; brothers-in-law: Jakie Riddle, Bill Crum, and Dwight Hensley.
At Don’s request there will be no visitation or service and his body will be cremated.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.