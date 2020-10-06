Paul E. Morgan, 74, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at his home after a short battle with cancer.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Morgan was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing and sitting around a campfire with his family.
Mr. Morgan never knew a stranger and was always helping others. The family said, “Dad, you will be missed by many.”
He is survived by his wife of 55 years: Jane E. Morgan; a daughter and son-in-law: Karen and Jeff Kilday; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Randy and Sherry Morgan, and Rickie Morgan; grandchildren; Kris Kilday, Dustin Kilday and his fiancée, Lejla Muhic, Tiffany Morgan Able and her husband, Jared Able, and Kendra Morgan Salem; one brother and sister-in-law: Jerry and Barbara Morgan; four sisters: his twin sister, Barbara Morgan, Elsie Collins, Mary Rathbone and Annie Myers Shaller; many nieces and nephews; and special friends: Joe Morris Jr. and Jackie Bowers, and Virgil “Buddy” Marshall.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Myrtle Morgan; his father and stepmother: Cornell and Orta Morgan; brothers: John Earnest Morgan, Frank Morgan and Ben Morgan; and sisters: Blanch Collins and Louise Wilkerson.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Tommy Melton officiating. Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Randy Morgan, Rickie Morgan, Jeff Kilday, Kris Kilday, Dustin Kilday and Virgil “Buddy” Marshall.
The family expressed a special thanks to Angie Martin, Amedisys Hospice Care, and his nurses: Megan, Vickie and Amber.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family at 1245 Wines Road, Greeneville, TN 37745
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.