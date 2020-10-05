Paul Morgan (Died: Oct. 3 2020) Oct 5, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul Morgan, 74, St James community, passed away at home Saturday.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greeneville Family Reunited After Battle With Covid Fred Pickard (Died: Sept. 28, 2020) Former Jail Inmates File Lawsuits In Federal Court Mike Moore (Died: Sept. 28, 2020) Hometown Heroes: Katie Dodson Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.