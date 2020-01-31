Paul S. McNutt, 47, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He is survived by his son: Matthew McNutt; his daughter: Madison McNutt; a granddaughter: Kaydance McNutt; sisters: Lisa (Larry) McNutt,and Christy (David) Elkins; special cousin: Terry McNutt; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special friend: Charlene Norton.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Paul and Thelma McNutt; a brother: Charles McNutt; a sister: Chassie Nelson; a stepbrother: Paul McNutt; a stepsister: Paula McNutt; and nephews: Chris McNutt and Jeffrey Starcher.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Funeral Services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Walter Moore officiating.
Interment will be in River Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
