Paul Seaton (Died: Feb. 7, 2021) Feb 8, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul Seaton, 88, of the Cedar Creek community, passed away Sunday morning at his home.Arrangement will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 4 Charged In Connection With Body Found In Car Jan. 23 New Addiction Treatment For Mothers, Families To Be Housed In Greeneville Matthew Lee Randall (Died: Jan. 31, 2021) Scott Christopher ‘Coach’ Solomon (Died: Jan. 30, 2021) Scott Christopher Solomon (Died: Jan. 30, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.