Paul Swatzell (Died: May 10, 2021) May 13, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul Swatzell, 44 of the Flag Branch community, passed away Monday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Tusculum Offering Free Six-Week Course On Greene County’s History 3 Indicted In Connection With June 2020 Homicide Cicadas Will Have Greene County Buzzing Greeneville Woman Killed In Head-On Crash Austin Broyles (Died: May 6, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.