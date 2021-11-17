Paul Wesley Gillin, 93, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday morning at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He retired from General Motors after 34 ½ years.
He was a Baptist.
Survivors include children: Gail Whiting, Kathy Montague, Steve Gillin, David Gillin and Johnny Gillin; a sister: Louise Gillin Hodge; several nieces and nephews; three stepsons: Russell, Mike and Andrew Johnson; several grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his wives: Lena Morene Gillin and Mary Kay Gillin; his parents: Savoy and Adaline Gillin; a daughter: Karen Hawley Jones; two stepsons: David Johnson and Bill Scruggs; and stepdaughter: Mary Linda Chappell; and siblings: Alvin Gillin, Minnie Mae Hensley, Worley, Cecil, Beryl, and Roscoe Gillin, and Dean Correll.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Tony Darnell officiating.
Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.