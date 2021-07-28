Pauline Andrews (Died: July 26, 2021) Jul 28, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pauline Andrews, of Greeneville, died Monday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Grand Jury Hands Up Indictments Greene Man Killed In Tractor Accident Mosheim Hires First Permanent Chief Of Police James 'Brian' Davis (Died: July 22, 2021) Tolliver Fired Up About Coaching Buffs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.