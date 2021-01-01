Pauline Bertha Solomon formerly of Cedar Creek Greeneville passed away Wednesday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
Pauline was retired as a supervisor from Greene Valley Developmental Center and was a member of Mt. Olivet Church of Christ for over 70 years. She was also a member of VFW Auxiliary.
She is survived by four sons and daughters in law: Robert “Bill” and Joyce Solomon, Donnie and Aileen Solomon, Marvin and Pat Solomon, and Ricky and Marie Solomon; one daughter and son in law: Lynda and Russell Tuller; grandchildren: Darla and Joe Spradlin, Stephen and Sarah Tuller, Richard Tuller, Marcus Solomon, Joe and Amanda Solomon, Jamie Solomon and Jessica and Cody Earley; great grandchildren: Seth and Heather Spradlin, Courtney and Kyle Taylor, Ivan Solomon and Kylie Earley; great great grandchild: Brylon Spradlin; one sister-in-law: Berta Vee Shelton and many nieces and nephews.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Lillie Shelton; father and mother in law: Holston and Frankie Solomon, husband: Eunice Joe Solomon; infant son: Eunice Solomon, Jr; granddaughter: Ashley Solomon, brothers: David Shelton and Leonard “Moose” Shelton; and sisters: Juanita “Deat” Grissom, Dorothy “Jack” Hunt and Flossie Bowers.
Graveside service will be held on Monday 4th in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery with Rev. Milton Mathers officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:45 am for the service.
The family would like to thank Life Care Center of Greeneville (Birch Wing) and Amedysis Hospice for the care provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olivet Church of Christ 2360 Little Meadow Creek Road, Greeneville, Tennessee 37743.
