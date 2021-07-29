Pauline F. Andrews, 81, of Greeneville, passed away Monday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was born in Omaha, Nebraska, a daughter of the late Frank and Louise Bruno.
She was a co-owner of Apple Rehab Services on Tusculum Boulevard.
Survivors include her husband: William Andrews of Greeneville; a son: Lawrence Andrews of Greeneville; two daughters: Tami Harrison of Johnson City and Karen Marshall of Summerville, South Carolina; three granddaughters: Jaime Bowman of Johnson City, Abreea Jankowski of Knoxville and Johnna Marshal of South Carolina; grandsons: Cameron Marshal of South Carolina, Jared Bryant of Johnson City, William “Liam” Andrews and Collin Andrews; three great-grandchildren; and several dozen cousins; nieces and nephews in Nebraska, California, Arizona, Kansas and Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her eldest son: William Jankowski; and her siblings.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.