Pauline Jennings Holt, 80, passed away Wednesday at Laughlin Health Care Center. Pauline always loved encouraging people and talking with them about the Lord and her love for HIM. Her love of life was an inspiration to all that knew her. Pauline attended East Greeneville Free Will Baptist Church as long as her health permitted.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband: Kyle Holt; parents: Luke and Mary Jennings; 3 sisters: Juanita Seaton, Louise Crum and Shelby Mathes; one brother: Bud Jennings.
She is survived by Kyle’s 2 sons, who she loved as her own: Jeff and Steven Holt; stepmother: Margaret Jennings; 3 half brothers and 4 half sisters. She was also blessed by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral Chapel in Afton. The funeral will be at 4 p.m. in the Chapel with the Rev. David Gibbs officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be: Rustin Seaton, Kevin Seaton, Sam Jennings, Adam Jennings, Jimmy Shiflet, Daniel Jennings.
The family wish to express their appreciation to Laughlin Health Care and Amedisys for the Loving Care they gave Pauline.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.