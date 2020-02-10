Pauline “Polly” Hicks, 78, of Jones Bridge Road, Greeneville, passed away Saturday at her home.
She was a housewife and farmer.
Mrs. Hicks was a member of Whittenburg United Methodist Church.
She was also a member of Turtle Mountain Intertribal Descedants.
She is survived by three daughters and one son-in-law: Betty and Joe Jennings, Wanda Hicks and Karen Fann; grandchildren: Paul, Heather, Daniel, Paige, Adam, Sam, Wendy, Jason, Matthew and Lance; great-grandchildren: J.J. Phoenix, Mason, Bailey and Finley. She is also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a special friend: Dota Wills.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Wayne Edward Hicks; her father: Leroy Waldrop; her mother: Loretta Metcalf Waldrop; as well as a sister: Nellie Boatwright.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Marty Hicks officiating.
Interment will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.