Pauline Weems Jones, 87, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at her home.
She retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Mrs. Jones was a member of Towering Oaks Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband: Hugh Allen Jones; a son: Gary Weems; grandchildren: Gentson (Leah) Weems and Rebecca Weems; two great-grandchildren; a sister: Geneva Brotherton; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special caregiver: Edna Rambo.
She was preceded in death by her parents: R.G. and Ollie Carter; her first husband: Lacy Weems; and a brother: Joe Dick Carter.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Price Cemetery at Romeo with the Rev. Doug Jennings officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the donor’s favorite charity in Pauline’s memory.
