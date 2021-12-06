Pearl Hawk (Died: Dec. 4, 2021) Dec 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pearl Hawk, 92, of Mohawk, passed away Saturday at Morristown Hamblen Hospital.Arrangements will be announced later by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Holston Home Sues Biden Administration Over HHS Rule Students Face Charges After Lockdown At WGHS Investigation Continues In Death Of Caitlin Crum Kevin Burger (Died: Dec. 1, 2021) Greene Valley Property Could Cost IDB $150,000 Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.