Pearl Marie Elliott, 90, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday, December 30th.
Pearl, or Cricket for those who knew her well, was a longtime resident of Greene County. She proudly worked as a telephone switchboard operator for several years. She also served as an associate X-Ray technician at Laughlin Hospital until she retired. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Pearl enjoyed her beautiful garden and was diligent in caring for her flowers. She loved spending time with her family and making memories.
Survivors include her husband of almost 70 years (January 3rd): Ray Elliott; one sister: Ruby Davis; one daughter and son-in-law: Teresa and John Rutledge; grandchildren: Jason Rutledge, Terri Marie (Rutledge) Hibbs, Stephen Rutledge, and William Rutledge; and great-grandchildren: Kingston, Wyatt, and Georgia Pearl Rutledge and Charles and Katherine Marie Hibbs; and several nieces, nephews and cousins; special niece: Debbie Davis.
Pearl was preceded in death by her father and step-mother: Arthur and Dolly Tweed; and one sister: Viola Warren.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the funeral services will be private. Friends are invited to participate via live stream at 10 a.m. Monday on Mrs. Elliott’s obituary page at www.doughty-stevens.com, also you can access the live stream link on Doughty-Stevens Facebook page. Minister Josh Ferguson will officiate.
Interment will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be John Rutledge, Jason Rutledge, Stephen Rutledge, William Rutledge, Kevin Hibbs, Kingston and Wyattt Rutledge, and Charles Hibbs. Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.