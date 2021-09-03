ROGERSVILLE — Peggy Alice Dunn, 78, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey after an extended illness.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Baileyton.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband: Patrick Henry Dunn; her parents: Walter and Ollie Lee Wiles Manis; a brother: D. Manis; and a daughter-in-law: Beth Ann Osborne.
She is survived by her daughters: Jan Osborne Palombo and her husband, Brian, of Church Hill, Rita Ann Moran and her husband, Perry, of Kiln, Mississippi; her son: Danny Osborne of Greeneville; grandchildren: Bobby Osborne, Jason Osborne and his wife, Tina, Heather Smith and her husband, John, Sarah Looney and her husband, Richard, Jake Moran, Daniel Osborne and Kalieanne Osborne; great-grandchildren: Skylar, Paige, Bailey, Dakota, Hannah, Avery, Declan and Brooklyn; a niece: Brenda Manis-Hughes; and nephews: David Manis and Danny Manis.
Visitation hours will be from noon until 2 p.m. at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Broome Chapel with Pastor Tanner Mundy officiating.
Burial will follow in the Harrison Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.