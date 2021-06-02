Peggy Ann Smith Reeser, 84, of Greeneville, died Monday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was the widow of Roger Wesley Reeser, who died Feb. 21, 2019.
Peggy, a career military wife, enjoyed life to the fullest. From being an avid roller skater on the sidewalks of Greeneville, a cheerleader at her Lynn Garden High School, bowling in a bowling league for many years, to her snow skiing in Colorado and Michigan, square dancing around Northeast Tennessee, and hiking the Appalachian Trail, Peggy didn’t miss a beat.
Her LORD, family and friends were particularly important to her and she was fully committed to each.
Survivors include her son: Tim Reeser; her daughter: Vicki (Reeser) Lorenzen and her husband, Ken Lorenzen; her son: Mark Reeser and his wife, Janie Reeser; a brother: Dr. Donald Redford and his wife, Pam Redford; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three nieces; two nephews; and several cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The family requests that those attending visitation or services, consider wearing a mask.
Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. The Rev. Mark Hicks will officiate.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Tim Reeser, Mark Reeser, Forrest Lorenzen, Byron Pilgram, Ken Lorenzen and Jon Cross.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Reeser, Theo Cross, and Jerry and Patty Smith.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Afton, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.