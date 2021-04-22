Peggy Ann Waddell Dunn, 69, of the Ottway Community, passed away Monday evening after a brief illness.
Peggy was a hair stylist for 51 years, she was owner of Peggy & Company, working with Reba Thompson for the last 29 years.
She was a member of Peoples Tabernacle, where she served as pianist.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years: Ernie Dunn; her mother: Ida Ruth Waddell; special cousins: Janet Hixon, and Judy and Connaleey Crawford; aunts and an uncle: Zollie Mills, and Otis and Patsy Shelton; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Roy and Kay Dunn, Carolyn Dunn, Ira and Judy Dunn, Ervin and Edith Dunn, Jean and Wayne Edwards, Ronnie and Judy Lassiter, and Hilda Dunn; several nieces and nephews from the Dunn family; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father: Oscar Waddell; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Margie Lassiter and Paul Dunn; a niece: Deanna Pollard Ivey; and a nephew: Paul Dunn Jr.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. David Tweed and the Rev. Jimmy Fillers officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Cory Malone, Steve Malone, Logan Tweed, George McCamey, Trandon Ottinger, Tony Ottinger and Mark Duncan.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Peoples Tabernacle Church, and Dr. Patel and his staff.