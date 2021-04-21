Peggy Ann Waddell Dunn (Died: April 19, 2021) Apr 21, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Peggy Ann Waddell Dunn, 69, of the Ottway community, died Monday evening at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Nash Armstrong (Died: April 17, 2021) Greeneville Native Dies In Sunday Crash Tall Tales Bookshop Open On Tusculum Boulevard Fiery 2-Semi Crash Shuts Down I-81 Debbie McAfee (Died: April 18, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.