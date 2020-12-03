Peggy Catron Hardin, 80, of Mosheim, passed away Tuesday at her home.
She was a Christian.
Mrs. Hardin was retired.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Cheri Hardin Sprinkle and David J. Sprinkle; a son and daughter-in-law: John C. and Shannon Hardin; four grandchildren: John-Michael Hardin and his fiancée, Kirsten Conner, Jared M. Hardin, Jake A. Hardin and Jenny Hardin; several nieces and nephews; one sister-in-law: Edwina Catron; and special friends: Brenda Walsh and her classmates from Mosheim High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband: John O. Hardin; her parents: J.C. “Jake” and Martha Catron; and one brother: James Catron.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Blake officiating.
Pallbearers will be: John C. Hardin, John-Michael Hardin, Jared M. Hardin, Jake A. Hardin, Will Walsh and Kent Catron.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Home Health, Amedisys Hospice, Central Drug Store, and Dr. Tyler Bailey and his staff.
