PEGGY CARTON HARDIN

PEGGY CARTON HARDIN

Peggy Catron Hardin, 80, of Mosheim, passed away Tuesday at her home.

She was a Christian.

Mrs. Hardin was retired.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Cheri Hardin Sprinkle and David J. Sprinkle; a son and daughter-in-law: John C. and Shannon Hardin; four grandchildren: John-Michael Hardin and his fiancée, Kirsten Conner, Jared M. Hardin, Jake A. Hardin and Jenny Hardin; several nieces and nephews; one sister-in-law: Edwina Catron; and special friends: Brenda Walsh and her classmates from Mosheim High School.

She was preceded in death by her husband: John O. Hardin; her parents: J.C. “Jake” and Martha Catron; and one brother: James Catron.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.

Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Blake officiating.

Pallbearers will be: John C. Hardin, John-Michael Hardin, Jared M. Hardin, Jake A. Hardin, Will Walsh and Kent Catron.

The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Home Health, Amedisys Hospice, Central Drug Store, and Dr. Tyler Bailey and his staff.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you