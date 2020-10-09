Peggy Fox (Died: Oct. 8, 2020) Oct 9, 2020 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Peggy Fox, 76, of Greeneville, died Thursday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Former Jail Inmates File Lawsuits In Federal Court Suspected Embezzlement Reported At Dollar General Store Samuel Arthur Ricker Sr. (Died: Oct. 2, 2020) David Dayton Stout (Died: Sept. 27, 2020) Greeneville Family Reunited After Battle With Covid Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.