Peggy Haynes, 69, of Chuckey, passed away Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She is survived by her son: Robert “Bo” Haynes (Jenny Byers); grandchildren: Charles and Lyda Haynes, Dustin and Courtney Haynes, and Ashley Haynes; great-grandchildren: Macey Haynes and Mia Morrow; a brother: Larry Greenway; three sisters: Karen Whaley, Penny Poyner and Georgianna “Jo” Caraway; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: David Bud Haynes; and a son: David Lynn Haynes.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
The graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
