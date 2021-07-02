MORRISTOWN — Peggy Jane Boyd Bewley, 78, of Bulls Gap, went to be with the Lord Thursday.
She was a life-time member of Robertson Creek Baptist Church.
Peggy retired from Magnavox after more than 30 years of service and was a member of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years: Donald Duane Bewley; her parents: Charlie and Bobbie Boyd; brothers: Miller Boyd and Raymond Boyd; and a niece: Delores Marsh.
Peggy is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and two fur babies: Roho and Maxie.
The family expresses a thank you to Peggy’s caregivers, Linda Wilder and Cathy Bowlin, Amedisys Home Health of Rogersville, Fresenius Kidney Care of Morristown, and her dear neighbors for all their care and support.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in Allen Chapel East with the Rev. Jonathan Bewley officiating.
Interment will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Hamblen Memory Gardens.