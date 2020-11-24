Peggy Jane Burgner of Lakebridge A Waters Community, formerly of the South Central Community, passed away Friday.
She was a 1958 graduate of Washington College Academy where she was employed as a secretary to the President for four years. Peggy was WCA alumni secretary for 20 years. She was a former employee of ETSU Physicians and Associates and had been assistant to the Family Living editor at The Greeneville Sun.
She was a member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, Chuckey, TN.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie “Buster” Burgner and Blanche Saults Burgner.
She is survived by one sister, Joyce Laws and her husband, Jerry.
At her request, there will be no formal visitation or funeral.
Private graveside services will be held at Liberty Cemetery, Chuckey. The Rev. Richard Mullan will preside at the service. Those attending are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Lakebridge and the entire staff of Caris Hospice for the care given to Peggy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.