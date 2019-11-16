Peggy Jean Howe, 85, of Afton, passed away Thursday afternoon at her home.
She was a daughter of the late Luke and Ella Kate Warden Reynolds.
Peggy was a 1952 graduate of Greeneville High School.
Before becoming a licensed practical nurse, Peggy worked at Magnavox and Greene Manufacturing. As a nurse, she worked at Greeneville Hospital and later for Dr. Ronald Cole.
She was an active member of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, PSI Chapter.
Survivors include four daughters and sons-in-law: Pam and Angelo Botta, Sharman and Bill Lyons, Sherry and Eddie House, and Ann and Terry Ottinger; grandchildren: Kelli Botta Gibson and Marc, Brett Botta and Beth, Sonja House Willett and Jimmy, Michael House and Cheryl, Justin House and Soctoria, Elizabeth and Julia Lyons, and Jacob and Chloie Ottinger; great-grandchildren: Jacob and Jaylen Willett, Graham Gibson, Madden, Miller and Maclain Botta, Bentley, Brycen, and Brooks House, and Steven and Jayma Barnes; three sisters: Betty Fullen, Shirley Cox and Debbie Reynolds Griffin; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Earl and Marlene Howe; and several nieces and nephews that were very special to her.
The family expressed a special thank you to Dr. Jamie Oakley and staff and the nurses and staff at Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years: John W. Howe, who died Dec. 16, 2017; two brothers: Jimmy Reynolds and Bobby Reynolds; and her grandmother: Belle Reynolds.
The family will receive friends from 3–6 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
A celebration of her life will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Tammy Greene officiating.
Interment will be at a later date in Shiloh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elevator Project of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church.