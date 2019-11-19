Peggy Jo Reaves, 69, of Greystone, passed away Greeneville Community East on Sunday.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years: Johnny Reaves; three sons: Jamie Richardson, Cory Richardson and John Knight; a granddaughter: Ashlea Laughlin; a grandson: Heath Swatzell; a great-grandson: Gage Adams; several nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: David and Angie Reaves, and Sharon and Jeff Johnson; and special friends: Judy Shoulders, Amber Stanley, Debbie and Dennis Bailey, Harlee Bailey, Debbie Taylor, and Pongie and Lauren Moore.
She was preceded in death by her daughter: Brittany Richardson; and her parents: John and Bette Gibbons.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
The graveside will be Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Mt. Tabor Cemetery.